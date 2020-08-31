Number of building permits for residential buildings, down 10.5% in first seven months

The number of building permits for residential buildings issued in the first seven months of the current year was lower by 10.5%, respectively 21,992, compared to the one recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, according to the information released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In July 2020, 4,114 building permits were issued for residential buildings, an increase by 6% compared to June 2020 and a decrease by 2.6% compared to July 2019.According to the INS, of the 4,114 building permits issued in July for residential buildings, 65.7% are for rural areas.Also, in July 2020, there is an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+233 permits), compared to the previous month. In territorial terms, this growth is reflected in the following development regions: South-East (+116 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (+88), South-Muntenia (+62), North-West (+26) and South-West Oltenia (+24). There were decreases in the following development regions: Center (-42 permits), North-East (-21) and West (-20).INS data show that in July 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year there is a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-111 permits), a decrease reflected in the following development regions: Center (-78 permits) North-West (-74), North-East (-44) and West (-31). There were increases in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+58 permits), South-Muntenia (+28), South-East (+19) and South-West Oltenia (+11).In the first seven months of 2020 there were decreases in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-659 permits), South-East (-548), Center (-366), South-Muntenia (-345), North-East (-309), South-West Oltenia (-202) and West (-194). Growth was in the North-West development region (+45 permits).