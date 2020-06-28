Number of companies that suspended activity drops by nearly 38 pct at five months

The number of companies that suspended their activity has dropped, in the first five months in 2020, by 38.07 pct over the similar period of 2019, the number being 4,110, according to data published by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

In May 2020, 787 companies suspended their activity.

Most companies that suspended their activity in the January - May 2020 period were from Bucharest, the figure standing at 406 (a 36.86 drop over the same period of 2019), the capital being followed by the counties of Cluj, with 277 suspended companies (a 16.06 pct drop), Bihor - 204 companies (-39.82 pct), and Iasi - 173 companies (-25.43 pct).

At the opposite end, the lowest number of suspensions was recorded in the counties of Ialomita (13, a 58.06 pct drop over January-May 2019), Gorj (26, 56.67 pct drop) and Giurgiu (28, -54.84 pct).

According to the quoted source, no county showed increases in the number of suspensions, while the most significant drops in terms of percentage were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti (-66.67 pct), Vrancea (-65.60 pct) and Ialomita (-58.06 pct).

In domains of activity, the highest number of suspensions was recorded in retail and wholesale, reparation of vehicles and motorcycles, at 1,133 companies (-46.33 pct), in other service activities - with 445 suspensions (-25.46 pct) and in the manufacturing industry - with 303 suspensions (-39.52 pct).