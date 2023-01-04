Number of delisted companies go up by 10.88% during first 11 months of 2022

The number of companies delisted at national level increased by 10.88% in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, up to 65,503 delistings, according to the statistics of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The most deletions were registered in the city of Bucharest - 10,852 (plus 11.97% compared to January-November 2021) and in the counties of Cluj - 3,104 (plus 23.71%), Constanta - 2,851 (plus 8.9%) and Timis - 2,820 (plus 6.46%), told Agerpres.

At the opposite pole, the fewest deletions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 523 (up by 10.57% compared to the first 11 months of 2021), Covasna - 531 (plus 11.55%) and Calarasi - 538 (plus 3 .07%).

The most significant increases in the number of deletions were registered in the counties of Botosani (plus 26.02%), Vaslui (plus 25.95%) and Tulcea (plus 23.89%).

During the analyzed period, decreases were recorded in terms of the number of registered companies only in the counties of Caras-Severin (minus 13.09%), Braila (minus 8%), Alba (minus 7.33%) and Satu Mare (minus 4, 01%).

By field of activity, the largest number of deletions was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair - 17,811 (plus 8% compared to January-November 2021), construction - 5,966 (plus 9.25%) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 5,445 (plus 9.51%).

In November 2022, 7,227 company deletions were recorded, the most in Bucharest (1,388) and in the counties of Cluj (349), Constanta (292) and Ilfov (281).