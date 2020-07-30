Number of deregistered companies drops by 27.5 pct in H1 2020

The number of deregistered companies decreased by 27.55 pct in the first six months of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, to 12,046, compared to 16,626 companies in January - June 2019, according to data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Most of the deregistrations were recorded in Bucharest City, i.e. 2,202 companies (down 23.86 pct from the first six months of 2019) and in the counties of Timis (638, - 18.31pct), Constanta (630, -22.41 pct) and Cluj (586, -23.2 pct).

Compared to the first six months of 2019, there were no increases in the number of deregistered enterprises, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Caras-Severin (minus 57.14 pct), Bistrita-Nasaud (minus 55.45 pct) and Olt (minus 53.57 pct).

The field of activity that recorded the most business deregistrations in January - June 2020 is wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where there were 3,487 deregistered companies countrywide. Compared to the same period in 2019, the sector's deregistrations decreased by 30.36 pct.

Professional, scientific and technical constructions and activities are two other fields of activity where there has been a large number of business deregistrations, namely 1,217 and 1,127 respectively.

In June 2020 there were 2,371 deregsitrations, most of which in Bucharest (392), Cluj (133) and Timis (122).