Number of employees in Bucharest, down almost 4,000 people, in March

The number of employees in Bucharest stood, at the end of March 2020, at 1,032,961 persons, decreasing by 3,969 persons (0.4pct) compared to the previous month, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average gross earning stood, at the end of March 2020, of 7,215 lei (6,776 lei in February 2020), and the net earning was 4,393 lei (4,124 lei in the previous month).

On the other hand, at the mentioned date, 14,996 unemployed people were registered in Bucharest (15,050 in February), and the unemployment rate was 1.3pct.