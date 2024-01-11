Number of employees in Bucharest has reached 1,079,285 people, in October 2023

The number of employees in Bucharest reached, at the end of October 2023, 1,079,285 people, an increase of 20,929 employees (1.98%) compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average gross salary was, at the end of October, 9,692 RON (8,505 RON in the same month of 2022), and the average net salary was 5,984 RON (5,220 RON in October 2022).

On the other hand, at the end of October 2023, 11,596 unemployed people were registered in Bucharest, and the unemployment rate stood at 0.9%.