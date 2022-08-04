Number of flights with delays of more than 30 minutes reaches 816 on Henri Coanda Airport

The number of flights that were delayed for more than 30 minutes at Henri Coanda Airport in the last week is by 48 higher than the previous week, namely 816, according to the data provided by the National Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB).

"Between July 28 and August 3, 2022, at the "Henri Coandă" Airport, a number of 816 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays of more than 30 minutes, with an increase of 48 flights affected by delays compared to the previous week. The number of delays generally corresponds to the market share of the airlines on the AIHCB, so that the most delayed flights were registered by Wizz Air (235 flights), Tarom (136 flights), Blue Air (133 flights) and Ryan Air (114)," reads a CNAB press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In the same period, a number of 23 flights were canceled by other airlines, Agerpres.

In the context in which, between July 28 and August 3, 2,351 flights were operated on AIHCB (2,147 regular and 95 irregular), the number of flights that saw delays represents almost 35%.