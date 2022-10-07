Number of foreign capital start-ups registered in Romania up by almost 34 pct Jan - Aug 2022

The number of start-ups running on foreign capital in Romania increased by 33.7 percent over the first eight months of 2022 from the year-ago period, to 4,831, according to data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 4,831 new companies had a paid-up share capital of 26.943 million US dollars, by 4.6 percent less than the 28.241 million US dollars of the businesses incorporated over January - August 2021, told Agerpres.

As many as 702 companies with foreign participation were registered in August 2022, with most newly registered entities dealing in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (22.22 pct of the total), wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs (21.65 pct), and transport, warehousing and communications (18.52 pct).

At the end of August 2022 there were 241,678 companies in Romania running on foreign capital. The value of their subscribed capital was 66.887 billion US dollars.

The largest number of companies running on foreign capital involved investors from Italy, specifically 51,360 (with a paid-up capital of 3.983 billion US dollars), but the Netherlands ranks first by the amount of equity with 12.627 billion US dollars in 5,817 companies.