Number of newly established foreign capital companies in Romania up 27.8% January through April

The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased, in the first four months of 2022, by 27.8%, compared to the same period in 2021, to 2,186 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), Agerpres reports.

The 2,186 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 14.008 million, 31.1% lower than that of companies registered between January and April 2021, of USD 20.326 million.In April 2022, 546 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered. By business, most of them were registered in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (23.81%), wholesale and retail, car and motorcycle repairs (19.23% of the total) and transport, storage and communications (18.32%).At the end of April 2022, in Romania there were 239,033 companies with foreign participation in the share capital. The amount of subscribed capital stood at USD 66.42 billion.The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 50,960 (subscribed capital of USD 3.983 billion), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively USD 12.392 billion, in 5,755 companies.