Number of newly registered foreign capital companies drops by 10.8 pct, in January 2020 (ONRC)

The number of newly registered companies with foreign capital dropped, in January 2020, by 10.8 pct, compared to January 2019, to 387 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The 387 new companies had a social capital totalling 790.4 million dollars, a drop of 15.1 pct over January 2019.On January 31, 2020, the highest number of foreign capital companies featured investors from Italy, namely 48,892, but the highest value of the social capital was that of Dutch companies, namely 12.63 billion dollars, in 5,422 companies.At the end of November 2019, in Romania there were 227,279 companies with foreign share capital. The value of the total share capital was approximately 63.511 billion dollars.AGERPRES