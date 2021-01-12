Number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 increases to 7,264, deaths stagnate to 133

The number of Romanians from outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus has reached 7,264, whilst the number of deaths remains at 133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.

In the country, 1,044 people have been positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the retesting, GCS reports.

Moreover, most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Bucharest - 109.345, followed by the counties of Cluj - 32,266, Iasi - 29,180, Timis - 28,621, according to GCS.