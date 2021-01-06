 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of Romanians abroad with COVID-19 goes up to 7,115

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 7,115, and that of deaths to 132, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

As of January 5, 2021, 17,348,389 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Globally, there are 80,316,555 confirmed cases, 1,770,695 dead and 48,466,498 cured.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.