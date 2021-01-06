Number of Romanians abroad with COVID-19 goes up to 7,115

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 7,115, and that of deaths to 132, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

As of January 5, 2021, 17,348,389 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Globally, there are 80,316,555 confirmed cases, 1,770,695 dead and 48,466,498 cured.