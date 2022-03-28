Number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania in last 24 hours, decreasing

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania in the last 24 hours is 13% lower than the previous day, according to the Border Police.

"On March 27, at the national level, 69,759 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, of whom 7,776 were Ukrainian citizens, down 13% from the previous day. 4,022 Ukrainians entered Romania on the border with Ukraine (down 16%), and 2,292 Ukrainian citizens entered from the Republic of Moldova (down 2.9%)," according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.From the beginning of this crisis until March 27, at 24:00, at national level, 562,942 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania."Currently, the border control at the entrance to Romania through the border checkpoints is carried out operatively, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, the control lines being covered with Romanian border guards up to the maximum capacity," the quoted source shows.Similar measures to strengthen control and increased surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of responsibility.The activity is carried out in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, with a view to an operative exchange of data and information, as well as to the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of emerging cases.