Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by 21pct in 24h

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Saturday by 21% compared with the previous day, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

"On May 14, 2022 nationwide 87,060 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 8,784 Ukrainian nationals (up 21.3% from the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 4,771 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 26.5%), and 1,145 Ukrainian citizens on the border with Moldova (up 7.6%)," IGPF points out.From the beginning of the crisis until May 14at 00:00hrs, 936,376 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide. Also, starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 970,905 Ukrainians entered Romania.Measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction.There is work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge.