Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by 4pct in 24h

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Thursday by 4.4% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Friday, Agerpres reports.

"On May 12, 2022 nationwide 72,059 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 8,266 Ukrainian nationals (up 4.4% from the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 3,979 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 9.7%), and 1,183 Ukrainian citizens on the border with Moldova (up 5.8%)," IGPF points out.From the beginning of the crisis until May 12 at 00:00hrs, 920,356 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide. Also, starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 954,885 Ukrainians entered Romania.Measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction.There is work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge.