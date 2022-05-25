 
     
Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by more than 8pct in 24hrs

Agerpres
granita Romania

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Tuesday by 8.1pct compared with the previous day, according to a press release of the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"On May 24, 2022, nationwide, 69,421 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 8,337 Ukrainian nationals (up 8.1pct from the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 4,098 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 8.3pct), and 977 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (up 9.4pct)," IGPF points out.

From the beginning of the crisis until May 24, at 00.00hrs, 1,019,292 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania. Also, starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,053,821 Ukrainians entered Romania.

Measures to strengthen control and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction.

There is also work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for the joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge.

