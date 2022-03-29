Number of Ukrainians seeking asylum in Romania reaches 4,322

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) said on Monday that, at present, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 83.6%, and the number of Ukrainian citizens who have applied for asylum in Romania has reached 4,322.

In the last 24 hours, 16,706 means of transport and 64,436 people have entered our country through the border checkpoints, out of whom 7,625 are Ukrainian citizens.Also, in the last 24 hours, two Ukrainian citizens applied for asylum in Romania. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,322 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in our country. They will enjoy all the rights provided for in national law.The Ministry of Internal Affairs also says that in the last day, the structures of MAI have intervened for 5,002 events, of which 2,879 were circumscribed to maintaining order and peace, and 2,123 were emergency interventions, most of them being missions for granting first aid.