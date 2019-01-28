Observing rights of Romanians in Spain discussed by Ombudsman Ciorbea and new Spanish Ambassador

The Romanian Ombudsman, Victor Ciorbea, on Monday met the new Ambassador of the Spanish Kingdom in Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha Parada, among the topics discussed being the current status of the members of the Romanian community in Spain and the observance of their rights.

Manuel Larrotcha Parada stated that Spain observes the rights of the Romanian citizens in his country and underscored the fact that more than 90 per cent of them are integrated with the Spanish society and some of them have already filed their documents to obtain the Spanish citizenship, AP specified in a release to AGERPRES.

The two officials agreed that observing human rights in general and the rights of Romanian citizens in Spain, in particular, represents a priority, and in case of such special situations that might appear they will collaborate very tightly to find a immediate solution.