Occupancy rate in accomodation centres of Immigration Inspectorate more than 44pct

The occupancy rate in the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 44.3pct, according to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of Interior (MAI).

Starting with March 18, IGI has issued 28,306 residence permits for beneficiaries of temporary protection, 953 of which have been granted in the last 24 hours.

Also in the last 24 hours, four Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,353 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation," the Ministry of Interior said.

In the last 24 hours, 19,549 means of transport and 75,921 people entered Romania, of which 7,709 were Ukrainian citizens.

AGERPRES