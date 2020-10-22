OCTOBER 22 IN HISTORY

1882 - Death of painter Ion Andreescu, posthumous honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 15, 1850)1907 - Birth of writer Cella Serghi (d. September 19, 1992) 1911 - First issue of the Flacara literary, artistic and social magazine was published under the management of Constantin Banu
1916 - Death of folklore specialist and literary historian Ion G. Sbiera, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. November 1, 1836)
1923 - Birth of documentary film director Gabriel Barta (d. April 28, 1972)
1932 - Third Balkan Conference in Bucharest attended by Albania, Greece, Yugoslavia, Romania and Turkey. Foundations were laid for a Balkan pact along the lines of non-aggression, friendship and mutual assistance
1942 - Birth of playwright and novelist Ion Coja
1942 - Death of literary critic and memorialist Octavian C. Taslauanu (b. February 1, 1876)
1949 - Birth of jazz instrument player Corneliu Stroe (d. June 11, 2017)
1955 - Birth of composer and instrumentalist Ionel Tudor
1958 - Birth of pop music singer and composer Dan Creimerman
1972 - Death of poet George Dumitrescu (b. April 22, 1901)
1974 - Inauguration of the National Physics Institute in Bucharest
1990 - Romania established diplomatic ties with Qatar
1990 - First trade, commercial and economic cooperation agreement between Romania and the ECC was signed in Luxembourg after being initialled on June 8, 1990, and postponed because of the violent miners' riots in Romania of June 13-15. It came into force on May 1, 1991
1990 - Romania's Parliament issued declaration voicing its deep concern over and solidarity with the population and cause of Moldova. The Romanian Patriarchy as well as other organisations, leagues, forums, associations and political parties protested against separatist elements that were endangering Moldova's integrity, the future of its independence as well of democratic reforms. (On August 19 the self-styled Republic of Gagauzia was proclaimed, followed by the proclamation on September 2 of the self-styled Republic of Transnistria. In order to provide a semblance of legality, the two entities had set up elections for October 28 in Gagauzia and for November 25 in Transnistria).
1995 - Death of poet and essayist Gabriela Negreanu (b. July 6, 1947)
2008 - Death of biologist Nicolae Boscaiu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. July 23, 1925)
2011 - Bucharest hosted the Joint European Social Conference, attended by officials of trade unions and civil society of Romania as well as nine other European countries.AGERPRES
2019 - President Klaus Iohannis and wife Carmen Iohannis, attend in Tokyo, the ceremony of ascension to the throne of Emperor Naruhito of Japan who has proclaimed officially his ascension to the throne in the presence of over 180 foreign dignitaries.AGERPRES