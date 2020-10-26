OCTOBER 26 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: Day of Great Martyr Demetrius the Myrrh-gusher of Thessalonica

1497 - The Battle at Codrii Cosminului. The victory of armies commanded by Moldavia's ruler Stephen the Great (1457-1504) over invading Polish armies commanded by King John Albert.

1624 - Birth of Dosoftei (the monk name of Dimitrie Barila), great scholar and metropolitan bishop of Moldavia (d. December 13, 1693)

1673 - Birth of Dimitrie Cantemir, ruler of Moldavia (1710-1711), a Humanist scholar of European prestige, writer and erudite (d. August 21, 1723)

1802 - A strong earthquake jolted Wallachia, the strongest ever recorded in today's Romania. The earthquake originated in Vrancea was estimated at 7.7-7.9 magnitude. Bucharest City was seriously damaged, with landmarks such as the Radu Voda Tower, the Serban Voda Inn, part of the Coltea Tower and many more small structures having collapsed

1807 - Birth of politician and publicist Barbu Catargiu, a former prime minister of Romania. (d. June 8, 1862)

1850 - Birth of historian, archaeologist, epigrapher and folklore specialist Grigore Tocilescu, vice chairman of the Romanian Academy (1896-1898; 1907-1909) (d. September 18, 1909)

1860 - Inauguration of the University of Iasi with four faculties: Law, Philosophy, Sciences and Theology, in the presence of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza

1863 - Franz Joseph I, Austria's emperor (1848-1916), sanctioned a law on the fair empowerment of the Romanian nation, voted by the Transylvanian parliament

1884 - Death of writer Ion Codru-Dragusanu, author of "Transylvanian pilgrim" (1865), one of the most interesting travel diaries of the post-fourty-eighters era (b. 9 November 1818)

1892 - Birth of geologist, seismologist Ion Atanasiu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (23 May 1940) (d. 14 April 1949)

1901 - Birth of historian Constantin C. Giurescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 13, 1977)

1907 - Birth of composer, musical theatre actor Vasile Vasilache (d. 10 April 1944)

1920 - Birth of folklorist Adrian Fochi, the author of a 1964 reference work on the typology, circulation, genesis and versions of ballad Miorita, the Little Ewe (d. October 5, 1985)

1932 - Birth of actor Dumitru Rucareanu (d. 3 March 2013)

1949 - Birth of pop singer Corina Chiriac

1949 - Birth of prose writer and essayist Dumitru Radu Popa

1960 - Resumption of diplomatic ties between Romania and Cuba and their promotion to embassy

1964 - Birth of multiple European and world rowing medallist Elisabeta Oleniuc Lipa, chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation and the Dinamo Sports Club.

1980 - Birth of footballer Cristi Chivu

1991 - Remains of the Unknown Hero were brought back and reburied at Carol Park in Bucharest, where the Tomb of the Unknown Hero was established back to its former site. In 1957, the remains had been moved to Marasesti

1994 - Inauguration in Bucharest of a Centre of Information and Research of the Council of Europe

1999 - Romania's National Council for Regional Development drew up a National Regional Development Plan, passed by the Government on October 27, as a requirement from the European Commission to all the European Union candidates; since 2000, the plan has been funded by the EU each year in the shape of non-repayable loans worth 600 million euros

2007 - Death of footballer Nicolae Dobrin. President Traian Basescu posthumously bestowed a Faithful Service in rank of Knight national order on him (b. August 26,1947).AGERPRES