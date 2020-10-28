OCTOBER 28 IN HISTORY

1688 - Death of Serban Cantacuzino, Wallachia's ruler (1678-1688) under the aegis of whom the famous Romanian Bible of Bucharest was printed in 1688 (b. 1640)

1688 - Constantin Brancoveanu (1688-1714) started his rulership over Wallachia

1897 - Death of publicist and politician Gheorghe Chitu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 24, 1828)

1916 - The second battle of Oituz. The Romanian armies put up a brave fight, keeping the strong German-Austrian enemy offensive at bay

1918 - Ferdinand I, Romania's King (1914-1927), issued a proclamation to the troops urging them to pick up their arms again to fulfill"our dream for centuries: the union of all Romanians, for which you so valiantly fought in 1916-1917".

1918 - French armies of an expeditionary corps commanded by General Franchet d'Esperey forced their entrance over the Danube River in Giurgiu. The German Army, commanded by Marshall von Mackensen started withdrawing to Transylvania

1920 - A treaty among the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan and Romania was signed in Paris recognising Romania's sovereignty over the province between the rivers of Prut and Dniester. It was ratified by all the signatories, save for Japan

1923 - Birth of literary critic and historian Mihail Petroveanu (d. March 4, 1977)

1931 - Birth of actor Ilarion Ciobanu (d. September 7, 2008)

1938 - Birth of literary critic and historian Mircea Nicolae Rusu

1952 - Death of philosopher, sociologist, economist and ethics professor Mircea Vulcanescu (b. March 3, 1904)

1960 - Death of writer and publicist Peter Neagoe (b. November 7, 1881)

1964 - Establishment of Romania's National Commission for the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO)

1965 - Death of painter Lucian Grigorescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 1, 1894)

1973 - Completion of the Vidra Dam on the Lotru, Romania's first rock-fill dam

1977 - The Grand National Assembly passed a law on the new national anthem of Romania and a law that forbade the Romanian citizens to use words "domnule" (Sir), "doamna" (Lady), "domnisoara" (Miss) in their work relations, and obligated the exclusive use of "tovaras" (male comrade), "tovarasa" (female comrade) or "cetatean" (male citizen), "cetateanca" (female citizen).

1981 - Death of zoologist, echophysiologist and oceanographer Eugen A. Pora, member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 13, 1909)

1991 - Death of chemical engineer Ilie G. Murgulescu, member and chairman of the Romanian Academy (b. January 27, 1902)

1998 - Parliament approves request from President Emil Constantinescu for Romania's participation in a verification mission in Kosovo of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)

2005 - Death of sculptor Ion Irimescu (b. February 27, 1903)

2008 - Death of actress Dina Cocea (b. November 27, 1912).AGERPRES

2013 - Main construction works at the Deveselu military base antimissile defence Facility are inaugurated in the presence of president Traian Basescu, Defence minister Mircea Dusa, the US Deputy Secretary of Defence James Miller, the NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow, the MAE secretary of state Bogdan Aurescu, along other Romanian, US, NATO officials.

2018 - An earthquake measuring 5.8 degrees on the Richter scale occurs at 3:38, in Vrancea seismic area, the Buzau County, at 150 km in-depth.AGERPRES