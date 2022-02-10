Official Carbunaru: Gov't has approved two state-aid schemes in energy area, worth 82 M euros

On Thursday, the government approved two aid schemes in the field of energy, amounting to 82 million euros, with the potential beneficiaries being the energy-producers and the administrative-territorial units or inter-community development associations that build or upgrade power plants, informs the spokesman for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

"In terms of energy, managing the effects of the energy crisis remains one of the main concerns of the Government. In addition to the immediate measures, the Government has approved regulations today that will put in place elements to support the economy. In this regard, the government has approved today to continue two state aid schemes in the field of energy until the end of 2023. These are aid schemes financed from national and European funds. They are meant, on the one hand, to support investments capitalizing on the renewable energy and energy efficiency sources, stimulating thus the use of less exploited sources, such as biomass, biogas, geothermal," said Carbunaru after the government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

The second state aid scheme aims to support investments in high-efficiency cogeneration in order to reduce fuel consumption and avoid thus carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

He noted that the government had also approved a memorandum outlining "concrete steps" to extend aid schemes for large energy consumers. The Ministry of Energy is empowered to carry out prior consultation procedures with the representatives of the European Commission in order to continue the state aid scheme.

The decision adopted by the Government refers to the approval of the state aid scheme supporting investments aimed at promoting the production of energy from less exploited renewable sources, namely biomass, biogas, geothermal energy, and the state aid scheme to support investments in high-efficiency cogeneration.

"The two state aid schemes apply until December 31, 2023, and the amounts are allocated from European non-reimbursable funds provided by the European Regional Development Fund in a proportion of 85pct and public co-financing funds provided from the state budget - 15pct," reads the Government in a press release.

According to the same source, the estimated budget of the state aid scheme meant to support investments that capitalize on renewable energy sources and energy efficiency is 21 million euros, and that of the state aid scheme meant to support investments in high-efficiency cogeneration is worth approximately 61 million euros.