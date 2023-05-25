Official Carbunaru: Gov't is not on strike, we are ready for dialogue.

The spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, on Thursday called for a dialogue with the trade union leaders in education and mentioned that the Executive "is not on strike."

Carbunaru was asked what the Government will do if the education union leaders decide to continue the general strike, told Agerpres.

"We once again call for dialogue with the union leaders. (...) The government is not on strike, we are here, the members of the cabinet are here, our availability for dialogue is here. We did not talk with the union leaders only at the Victoria Palace. There were cabinet ministers yesterday who went to meet the union leaders at their own headquarters. It is a dialogue that must continue. Of course, it does not prevent us from saying, perhaps it would be better if this dialogue continues while our children go to school, while their teachers are at school," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.