Official Ciolacu: Romania will defend sovereignity and territorial integrity of Republic of the Moldova

Romania will be "where duty and the voice of blood call it" and will continue to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday.

Marcel Ciolacu is currently visiting the Republic of Moldova, where he participated, in the locality of Ialoveni, in the ceremony occasioned by the unveiling of the busts of historical personalities Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet.

"Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet are two of the architects of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania 105 years ago, two great politicians, two Romanian patriots, and when I say this I cannot help but think with emotion that, today, 100 years later, Buzau, which was the home town of Marghiloman, and Ialoveni, which was the home town of Inculet, are twinned towns. (...) On March 27, 1918, Alexandru Marghiloman told this to the Council of the Country in Chisinau: 'When the danger appeared that threatened our integrity, Romania rushed to help to guarantee the independence and indivisibility of this country.' Today, 105 years later, we are here and allow me to tell you clearly and plainly that nothing has changed. Romania still sees it as its duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova," stated Ciolacu, on the said occasion.

"I am glad to see that the Republic of Moldova is taking decisive and firm steps every day and every hour in the direction of Romania, that is, in the direction of a space of Western civilization and security," added Ciolacu.

Marcel Ciolacu also mentioned that the return of the Romanian language as an official language in the Republic of Moldova is "not only a victory for Romanianism, but a necessary act of courage."

He also said that the things that truly unite Romania and the Republic of Moldova are of a symbolic nature.

"Of course, material aid is important, electricity, gas and financial support, but the things that truly unite us are those of a symbolic nature, and with every bridge you build with Romania you will raise an even bigger wall in front of Russia. I say this because from our forefathers, Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet, we learned an extremely important lesson, namely that it does not matter which bank of the Prut you are born when your heart is that of a Romanian. I'm from Buzau, but I'm Romanian, you are from Bessarabia, but you are Romanians, and together we defend our land, nation and history," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES