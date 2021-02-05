Official Dragu: Working group for the fight against cancer was set up at parliamentary level

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, announced the setting up, at the parliamentary level, at the initiative of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Alexandru Rafila, of a working group for the fight against cancer, according to AGERPRES.

"Romania is among the most affected countries in the EU when it comes to the cancer rate. The European plan which provides a complete circuit in the approach to the fight against cancer was launched yesterday. At parliamentary level, a working group initiated by Prof. Dr. Rafila was formed. We, as legislators, can contribute to the prevention, treatment and cure of this disease through specific actions that will find their implementation in the Romanian medical system," Anca Dragu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.