Official Rafila argues that there might be a 'witch hunt' among medical personnel

President of the Romanian Microbiology Society Alexandru Rafila argues that there might be a "a witch hunt" among the medical personnel, mentioning that the staff will be "blamed, one way or another, for any failures or problems" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is another thing that is extremely dangerous at the moment, the pressure on the medical personnel. I'm telling you what is happening at least to us, at "Matei Bals," where, either because of the political board or because of some inability to sufficiently explain aspects regarding the infection with the novel coronavirus, patients often put pressure of all kinds on the medical personnel. You must know that here we work in an extremely high tension and I think that this should be stopped in one way or another (...). Otherwise, we will witness, at the end of this pandemic, or I don't know exactly when, in fact, when the public health issue won't be so acute, we will witness a witch hunt among the medical personnel, who, one way or another, will be blamed for the possible failures or problems related to this pandemic. We can already see this happening, in fact, even these days, every time when politicians fail to take responsibility for certain measures," Alexandru Rafila said.

He made these statement at the online debate called "How will the 'new normalcy' look like in the health system," organised on Friday by DC Media Group.

In his opinion, the access of chronic disease patients to medical services was limited during this period by "an unfortunate phrasing" in some normative acts issued during the state of emergency.

According to Alexandru Rafila, the patients should not pay for the testing.