Official statistics: 4.3 pct increase in H1 construction volume

The volume of construction works in H1 2022 was 4.3 percent up YoY in unadjusted terms, and 1.9 percent higher in adjusted terms, mainly due to growth in maintenance and current repair works and new construction works, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The structural elements to see growth as unadjusted series were maintenance and capital repair works (+10.8 pct) and new construction works (+3.2 pct), while capital repair works were down 3.9 percent.

By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings went up 16.5 percent, that of residential buildings advanced 6.3 percent, while the volume of engineering works dropped 4.7 percent.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the total volume of H1 construction works increased 1.9 percent, as current maintenance and repair works advanced 8.7 percent, new construction works picked up 0.5 percent, and capital repair works dropped 4.9 percent. By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings advanced 14.5 percent, residential buildings increased 7.7 percent, and engineering works decreased 9.1 percent., Agerpres.

In a year-over-year comparison, the total volume of construction works this June was 7.1 percent up as unadjusted series, as a result of growth in current maintenance and repair works (+11.1 pct), and new construction works (+7.7 pct). Capital repair works dropped 6 percent year-over-year.

By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 16 percent, that of residential buildings picked up 4.1 percent, and engineering works went up 3.3 percent.

Workday and seasonally adjusted, the volume of construction works was 4.1 percent up this June compared to the same month in 2021, as current maintenance and repair works advanced 10.6 percent, new construction works picked up 4.2 percent, and capital repair works decreased by 8.9 percent.

By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 13.9 percent, that of residential buildings gained 3.2 percent, and engineering works remained at the same level in June 2022 vs. June 2021.

Month over month, the volume of construction works was 7.2 percent higher this June in unadjusted terms, but was 0.1 percent down in adjusted terms.