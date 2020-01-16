Official statistics: Jan - Nov 2019 construction volume up 27.6 YoY

The volume of construction works over January - November 2019 was 27.6 percent up YoY as unadjusted series, and 23.6 pct up as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday.

In the reporting period there has been growth in new construction works (+32.1 percent), maintenance and current repair works (+26.7 percent) and capital repairs (+1.2 percent). Based on unadjusted indices, the volume of non-residential buildings advanced 45.5 percent, that of residential buildings - by 28.5 percent, and engineering works by 17.5 percent.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the total volume of construction works increased by 23.6 percent, with new construction works going up 29 percent, maintenance and current repair works - by 18.5 percent, and capital repairs works by 1.7 percent.By construction objects, with numbers based on workday and seasonally adjusted indices, the volume of non-residential construction works advanced by 39.8 percent, that of residential buildings by 28.2 percent, and engineering works went up 13.4 percent.