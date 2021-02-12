 
     
Official statistics: New manufacturing orders down 4.5 pct in 2020

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry were 4.5 percent down in 2020 from the previous year, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

There were significant decreases in the FMCG industry (-11.4 pct), the capital goods industry (-5.4 pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-3.4 pct), while orders for the durables industry increased 21.5 percent.

Compared to November 2020, new orders for the manufacturing industry were 14 percent down in December 2020 as a result of the negative results registered in the capital goods industry (-20.4 pct), the durables industry (-13.7 pct), the FMCG industry (-9.7 pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-0.3 pct).

New manufacturing orders saw a 7.7 percent month-over-month growth this December as a result of the upward trend in the durable goods industry (+39 pct) and in the intermediate goods industry (+29.3 pct).

Conversely, the FMCG industry and the capital goods industry decreased by 8.8 pct and 0.5 pct, respectively, from month to month.

