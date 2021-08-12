Official statistics: New manufacturing orders up 10 pct this June

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry (domestic and foreign markets combined) this June were 10 percent up in nominal terms from the month before, on the back of growth in the capital goods industry (+15.9 percent), the FMCG industry (+15.5 percent), the durables industry (+8.5 percent), and the intermediate goods industry (+0.4 percent), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday.

Year-on-year, new manufacturing orders increased 39 percent overall in June 2021 due to growth in the intermediate goods industry (+50.3 percent), the capital goods industry (+39.9 percent), the FMCG industry (+8.1 percent), and the durables industry (+6.2 percent).

In the interval January - June 2021 new orders in the manufacturing industry were 29.1 percent up from the year-ago period due to growth in the intermediate goods industry (+35.7 percent), the durables industry (+30.8 percent) and the capital goods industry (+29.2 percent).

Conversely, new orders for the FMCG industry dropped 0.5 percent from the year-ago period.