Official statistics: Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate picks up to 5.2 pct this May

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced to 5.2 percent this May, the same as in the first half of 2017 and 0.4 percent up from the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Thursday.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in May 2020 was 463,000, up from 432,000 registered in April 2020, as well as from the same month of the previous year (352,000).

The male unemployment rate was by 2.1 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 6.1 percent to 4.0 percent, the release said.

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) this May was 4.2 percent (4.8 percent for men and 3.3 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 74.9 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for May 2020.