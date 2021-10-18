Olaru - Kichenok duo advances to Kremlin Cup 2021 doubles QFs

Romanian-Ukrainian duo Raluca Olaru /Nadiia Kichenok on Monday advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles event at the 565,530-US dollar Kremlin Cup 2021 WTA tennis tournament in Moscow after defeating Czechs Tereza Martincova / Marketa Vondrousova 0-6 6-2 10-4.

N.4 Olaru-Kichenok prevailed in 67 minutes.

Olaru and her partner won 5,500 US dollars and 100 WTA doubles points, and in the next round they will play the winners of the fixture Kaitlyn Christian (USA) / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) versus Anna Kalinskaya /Anastasia Potapova (Russia), Agerpres informs.

Romanian Monica Niculescu will pair up with Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of the doubles event and meet Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) / Alexandra Panova (Russia).

Romania has two players competing in the singles event: Simona Halep and Irina Bara.

Eighth-seeded Halep, 30, world number 19, will play in the first round Russian Anastasia Potapova, 20, world number 68.

Twenty-six year old Romanian Irina Bara, world number 128, has failed to qualify, but she managed to get on the main draw as a lucky loser and will face Czech Tereza Martincova, 26, world number 51.