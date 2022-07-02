Olympic junior team ranks 1st in Balkan Mathematics Olympiad, with 4 gold & 2 silver medals

The Olympic junior team of Romania obtained four gold medals and two silver medals at the 26th edition of the Balkan Mathematics Olympiad for Juniors, thus occupying the first place in the nations' ranking, with a record score.

"The Olympic junior team of Romania obtained an absolutely impressive record at the 26th edition of the Balkan Mathematics Olympiad for Juniors / JBMO (Sarajevo, June 26 - July 3): four gold medals (of which two with maximum score), two silver medals and first place in the national standings with 224 points (out of 240 possible). This score sets a record in the history of the competition in terms of the overall score on teams, the Romanian team being the first to manage to reach it," informs the Ministry of Education.

The gold medal students are: Aida Mitroi (Take Ionescu Secondary School No.16 of Timisoara), Victor-Vasile Dragos (Vasile Lucaciu National College of Baia Mare), Radu-Ionut Stoleriu (Emil Racovita National College of Iasi) and Andrei Vila (International High School of Informatics of Bucharest).

Aida Mitroi and Victor-Vasile Dragos finished the competition trials with maximum score (40 points).

The silver medals were grabbed by David Ghibu (International High School of Informatics of Bucharest) and Emanuel Mazare (Mihai Eminescu Secondary School of Pitesti), Agerpres.ro informs.

All the 6 components of the group are students in the eighth grade.

The team was coordinated by Prof. Marius Perianu (Ion Minulescu National College of Slatina) - leader, Prof. Cristian-Teodor Mangra (Tudor Vianu National College of Bucharest) - deputy leader and Cristian Lazar (National College of Iasi) - observer.

The Education minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, sent congratulations to the Junior Olympic team for the remarkable results obtained.

"Congratulations are also due to the teachers who trained and guided them, both in the lot and in the school, to the families who support them and the Romanian school of mathematics, whose value is reconfirmed by this result as well! I'm proud of you! Congratulations to everyone," the minister wrote on Facebook.

This edition of the Junior Balkan Mathematics Olympiad (competition reserved for students under the age of 15 and a half) was attended by competitors from 18 countries (11 countries with membership status: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Turkey, respectively 7 with guest status: Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, France, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan). The teams are usually made up of 6 students, and the host country can register two teams in the competition, the ministry informed.