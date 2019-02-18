Ombudsman calls on ICCJ and CSM to communicate regulations and ways of constituting judge panels

The Ombudsman announced on Monday that he called on the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, supreme court, ed. n.|) and the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) to communicate on the way of constituting the three-judge panels, the "specialized" ones, as well as the criminal, civil and administrative litigation panels from the Supreme Court and from other courts, says a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the Ombudsman also asked for the two institutions' point of view regarding the constitutionality of the regulations on the matter (the legal provisions, the Regulation for the organization and administrative functioning of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, respectively the Internal Rules of the courts, approved by the Decision of the Superior Council of Magistrates plenary, before and after the entry into force of Law 255/2013, and others) from the perspective of the considerations of Decision no. 685/2018 of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

Addresses were sent after the Ombudsman was notified, through a series of petitions, with the request to consider the possibility of raising an objection of unconstitutionality on the provisions of Articles 19 (3) and 52 (1) of Law 304/2004 regarding the judicial organization, republished, with the subsequent amendments and completions, and other regulations on the matter, as well as the examination of the constitutionality of the way in which the judge panels are constituted, in the light of the considerations of Decision 685/2018 of CCR.