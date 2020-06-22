Ombudsman does not comment on request for her removal from office; parliamentary procedure expected

The Ombudsman does not want to comment on the request for her removal from office, she is waiting for the parliamentary procedure to unfold, a press release from the Ombudsman sent to AGERPRES on Monday reads.

"We specify that, according to the laws in forces, the Ombudsman office and the Deputy Ombudsman office are of the same level with the office of minister or secretary of state and do not benefit from service or special pensions," says the release.The Liberals on Monday submitted a request with Parliament to remove the Ombudsman, Renate Weber."We have initiated the procedure today to remove the Ombudsman, Mrs Renate Weber. The first step of this procedure is to submit the removal request signed by the leader of the PNL group in the Senate and the undersigned, in my capacity as leader of the Liberals in the Deputies Chamber. The removal request has been submitted today with the Standing Bureau, and it has two counts, in principle. The first one refers to the conflict of interests Mrs Renate Weber is facing right now, as she is supposed to serve the state and the people while she acts against the state and the people. Basically, when she attacked the Constitutional Court of Romania, Mrs Renate Weber was basically protecting her own special pension as Ombudsman, and the second count refers to the fact that she exceeded her attributions by establishing that torture mechanism against the COVID hospitals, and we detailed on the two aspects. The request has a clear legal nature as well," Florin Roman stated, before the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL, which takes place at the headquarters of the party.