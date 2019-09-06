Ombudsman starts ex officio investigation into several psychiatric hospitals in Romania

The office of the Ombudsman has started an ex officio investigation into several psychiatric hospitals throughout Romania, where irregularities were reported, a release sent to AGERPRES shows.

Among the healthcare units targeted are the Psychiatric and Safety Measures Hospital in Sapoca, Buzau county, the Center for Recuperation and Rehabilitation of Handicapped Persons in Sighetu Marmatiei, Maramures county, the Psychiatric and Safety Measures Hospital in Padureni-Grajduri, Iasi county, the Psychiatric Hospital in Palazu Mare, Constanta county, the Psychiatric and Safety Measures Hospital in Stei, Bihor county, the St. Stelian Center for Addiction Evaluation and Treatment in Bucharest, as well as the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Psychiatric Hospital in Bucharest, the quoted source mentions.Following the investigations, a special report will be drawn up regarding the problems that exist in the system and solutions to remedy them, the Ombudsman mentions.The document will be filed to Parliament and the public opinion will be informed regarding its content