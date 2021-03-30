Ombudsperson questions Premier about reasons for non-publication of CNSU 2021 decisions in Official Journal

Ombudsperson Renate Weber is asking Prime Minister Florin Citu to state the reasons why the 20 decisions adopted by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) since the beginning of the year have not been published in the Official Journal.

"Given that the publication in the Official Journal is a prerequisite for the coming in force of a regulatory act and since this operation ensures public access to the content of the respective act, will you please communicate to us the factual and legal reasons why, on the one hand, the decisions adopted by this body since the beginning of 2021 and until now have not complied with the requirement of publication in the Official Journal and, on the other hand certain CNSU decisions adopted also this year (No. 12/2021, No. 13/2021 and No. 14/2021) were not released on the gov.ro and stirioficiale.ro websites either," reads the solicitation posted on Tuesday on the Ombudsman's website.

Renate Weber argues that, although the law mandates the publication of regulatory acts in the Official Journal, the CNSU decisions adopted since the beginning of the year and covering either the state of alert, or the measures taken in this period did not comply with the publicity requirement.

The Ombudsperson mentions having taken ex officio action in this matter.