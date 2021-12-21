Omicron variant, main topic of discussion between Nicolae Ciuca and Ursula von der Leyen

AGERPRES special correspondent, Florin Stefan, reports: The way in which Romania is prepared to manage the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, that of the Omicron variant, which is expected to arrive in our country within a period of no more than three weeks, was the main topic of discussion at the meeting that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday, in Brussels.

"The discussions I had with President von der Leyen focused on the elements related to the COVID crisis. There is indeed a major concern about how each Member State and the European Union as a whole is able to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and we also talked about the impact that the new wave of the Omicron variant is already having in a number of European countries, receiving a signal that we must be really prepared for the impact that it will have on our country as well," Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference that took place at the Romanian Permanent Representation to the EU.

"There is talk of a time interval of no more than three weeks before it is present in the area of our country as well," the head of the Romanian government underlined.

The way in which the vaccination campaign proceeds in Romania was also to the forefront of the discussions with the head of the Community Executive.

"There have been discussions about the way the vaccination campaign is going and the need for communication (...) at the level of the speciality institutions - and here I insist, the speciality institutions - within the Ministry of Health, so that they can convince the population, from a professional point of view, that they need to get vaccinated, as practically the only tool that - certainly does not prevent us from becoming infected - but instead allows us to get through the disease more easily and not have as many cases as during the fourth wave, when tens of thousands of Romanians lost their lives," said the Romanian Prime Minister. AGERPRES.