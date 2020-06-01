On Children's Day, President Iohannis praises school children for extraordinary effort to adapt to online schooling

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday that amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic children have made extraordinary efforts to adapt to online schooling as they understand that education remains just as important all this time.

"Dear children, this year we are celebrating June 1 under unusual circumstances because we must all cope, from small to big, with the fight against the virus that can endanger our health. I know how hard it has been in recent months away from schoolmates, friends, the activities that you do every day with pleasure. You have made extraordinary efforts and adapted to online schooling as you understand that education remains just as important. I want to thank you for having been understanding and for having protected your loved ones, your parents, and especially your grandparents, who are the most vulnerable to the disease," Iohannis said in a video message on Facebook on June 1, Children's Day.

He wished a lot of success to those who will soon take the National Exam and the Baccalaureate Exam.

"The conditions under which the exams will take place this year are different, but I am convinced that you will do very well. I am confident that these tests will make you stronger and that you will not let anything stand in the way of your ambitions. Dear children, , be my allies in this fight against the virus by following all the healthcare guidelines and I assure you that together we will overcome this period well. Happy Children's Day and many joys!"