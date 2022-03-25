On US tour, Senator Citu to discuss Black Sea security developments, energy, international finance

Energy, international finance, development and security developments in the Black Sea region are among the items on Friday's agenda of the meetings of a Romanian Senate delegation led by Chairman Florin Citu, who started a working visit to the US.

"We are starting a visit to the United States. Today, together with Romania's ambassador to the United States and members of the delegation, we will have meetings with State Department officials for discussions on energy, international finance and development. We will also have a strategic meeting today to discuss security developments in the Black Sea region. One of our main goals is Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver programme, a subject we discussed with Romania's ambassador to the United States Andrei Muraru, and for which we will accelerate efforts moving forward, including at the level of the American Congress," Citu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

Citu will be on a working visit to the US, March 24-30, and his schedule includes meetings with representatives of the US Legislature, the business community, as well as the Romanian community in the area.

According to an internal memorandum presented last week at a meeting of the Senate Standing Bureau, accompanying Citu are senators Robert Cazanciuc and Radu Oprea of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Alina Gorghiu and Roberta Anastase of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ion Narcis Mircescu of the Save Romania Union (USR) and Lorand Turos of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).