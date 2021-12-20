 
     
One United Properties and Transport Trade Services shares, in FTSE Russell index, as of Monday

The shares of One United Properties and Transport Trade Services are part, as of Monday, of the FTSE Rusell index, dedicated to the Emerging Markets, FTSE Global All Cap, namely FTSE Global Micro Cap.

According to a press release posted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, One United Properties thus becomes the fifth company included in the FTSE Global All Cap index, alongside Banca Transilvania, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom and TeraPlast.

In turn, Transport Trade Services is the second Romanian company present in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index, alongside Bittnet.

The inclusion of ONE and TTS shares was decided by the global index supplier after a trimestrial review announced on November 19.

One United Properties was listed on July 12, following an initial public offer worth 260 million lei, and TTS was listed on the stock market on June 15, following a secondary public offer, worth 288 million lei.AGERPRES

