Only 1,392 insolvencies reported by Trade Register, January through April 2020

The number of companies and authorised individuals (PFA) that became insolvent decreased by 32.72pct in the first four months of 2020, compared to the same period last year, to 1,392 insolvencies, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and PFAs that became insolvent were registered in Bucharest, respectively 143, down 60.93pct versus to the period January-April 2019. The following places in the insolvency hierarchy are the counties of Bihor, with 137 insolvencies (- 11.61pct), Timis, with 87 (-16.35pct) and Constanta, counting for 84 (- 20.75pct).

By industry, in the first four months of 2020, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 381 (minus 40.09pct), in construction works: 225 (-26.23pct) and in the manufacturing industry: 185 (-25.40pct).