Only 4 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 181 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 177 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 181 men and 72 women.

As many as 167 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 14 deaths, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,786 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.