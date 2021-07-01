Only 5 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 75 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, Agerpres informs.

According to GCS, they are 46 men and 29 women.

As many as 64 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 11 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,861 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.