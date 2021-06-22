Only four COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 74 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 43 men and 31 women.

As many as 69 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, one death did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have so far been reported for four death.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,465 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, agerpres report.