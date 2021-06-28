Only one death in COVID patients in last 24 hours, plus 57 previous deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 58 deaths were reported - 32 men and 26 women - in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, however, 57 of them are from last year and from the first half of this year, being entered in the database at the request of the Ministry of Health by the Public Health Directorates nationwide, following the verifications performed.

According to the quoted source, all the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 33,311 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.