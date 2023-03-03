 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ONRC: 11,841 natural and legal persons registered in January 2023

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons increased by 6.47pct in January 2023 compared to the first month of 2022, up to 11,841, of which 7,993 were limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were reported in Bucharest, namely 2,331 (plus 17.55pct, compared to January 2022), and in the counties of Cluj - 600 (-8.28pct), Ilfov - 603 (+5.42pct) and Timis - 552 (+6.56pct).

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Tulcea - 71 (7.79pct decrease compared to January 2022), Covasna - 72 (+26.32pct) and Mehedinti - 83 (minus 13.54 pct).

According to the ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are the following: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (2,343; +5.4pct, compared to January 2022), transport and storage (1,424; +15.58pct) and construction (1,329; -5.94pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.