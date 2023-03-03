ONRC: 11,841 natural and legal persons registered in January 2023

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons increased by 6.47pct in January 2023 compared to the first month of 2022, up to 11,841, of which 7,993 were limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were reported in Bucharest, namely 2,331 (plus 17.55pct, compared to January 2022), and in the counties of Cluj - 600 (-8.28pct), Ilfov - 603 (+5.42pct) and Timis - 552 (+6.56pct).

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Tulcea - 71 (7.79pct decrease compared to January 2022), Covasna - 72 (+26.32pct) and Mehedinti - 83 (minus 13.54 pct).

According to the ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are the following: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (2,343; +5.4pct, compared to January 2022), transport and storage (1,424; +15.58pct) and construction (1,329; -5.94pct).