ONRC: 39,320 dissolved companies in 2022

The number of dissolved companies increased by 24.21pct, in 2022, to 39,320 compared to 31,655 in the previous year, according to the data of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest, namely 7,382 companies (up 29.74pct), and in the counties of Constanta (2,156, +32.11pct), Cluj (1,877, +30.98pct), Timis (1,864, +19.33pct) and Ilfov (1,643, + 35.45pct).

At the opposite pole, the fewest company dissolutions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita, namely 206 (-10.82pct), Covasna (238, +28.65pct), Mehedinti (273, +41.45pct) and Calarasi (301, +28.09pct).

The activity area that registered the most dissolutions of companies, in 2022, is wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 11,747 dissolutions were registered at the national level. Compared to the similar period of the previous year, dissolutions in this sector increased 26.03pct.

According to the quoted source, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities as well as the manufacturing industry are other areas of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 3,790 (+26.38pct), 3,684 (+26.03pct) ), 3,426 (+22.97pct), respectively. AGERPRES