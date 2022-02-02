ONRC: 43.8 pct increase in number of foreign capital start-ups registered in Romania in 2021

The number of start-ups running on foreign capital in Romania increased by 43.8 percent in 2021 from the same period of 2020, to 5,871, according to data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 5,871 new companies had a paid-up share capital of 47.941 million US dollars, by 85.1 percent higher than the 25.906 million US dollars of the businesses incorporated in 2020.

As many as 587 companies with foreign participation were registered in December 2021, with most newly registered entities operating in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs (27.6 pct of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (25.21 pct) and transport, warehousing and communications (12.61 pct).

At the end of December 2021 there were 236,847 companies in Romania running on foreign capital. The value of their subscribed capital was 64.55 billion US dollars, Agerpres.ro informs.

The largest number of companies running on foreign capital involved investors from Italy, specifically 50,625 (with a paid-up capital of 3.906 billion US dollars), but the Netherlands ranks first by the amount of equity with 12.367 billion US dollars in 5,681 companies.